MLS players have 'some of the best technique I have ever seen' - Premier League loanee Lewis O'Brien

DC United loanee Lewis O'Brien says MLS is of a higher standard than many believe, highlighting the technical ability of the league's players.

O'Brien moved to MLS in March

Has been impressed by league's quality

Says fans in England would be surprised

WHAT HAPPENED? O'Brien joined DC United on loan from Nottingham Forest in March and has made four appearances for the club, doing well for himself in his brief time in America. The 24-year-old midfielder has been impressed by the quality of the stars in the division, saying many people outside of the United States would be surprised.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The standard is a lot better than people in England think," he said to BBC Sport. "People in the UK don't watch it, so they will never know. They just assume it is where players go to retire or go at the end of their careers. It is not like that at all. Some of the players you have never heard of, but they are unbelievable. Technically, they are some of the best I have ever seen."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Brien joined Forest from Huddersfield in 2022 but was unable to secure a place in the Premier League team's starting XI. He was supposed to join Blackburn on the last day of the January transfer window, but the move collapsed because of a registration issue. He was left in limbo until Wayne Rooney's side came in to snap him up until July.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@LAFC

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? O'Brien will likely be in action on Sunday when DC United take on Charlotte in MLS.