Mixed fortunes for African stars in Turkey as Nwakaeme and Ba score while Barrow sent off

The Super Eagles star and the Senegal international found the back of the net while the Gambian striker was given his matching orders

Anthony Nwakaeme was on the scoresheet as Trabzonspor handed a heavy 6-2 defeat to Kayserispor at Medical Park Arena in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The international was afforded his 17th league appearance and impressed, scoring his fifth goal of the season.

After Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring, Nwakaema then doubled his side’s lead, off Jose Sosa’s assist in the 37th minute of the encounter.

The striker featured for 73 minutes before he was replaced by international Caleb Ekuban, while his compatriot and former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel featured for the duration of the game.

The victory propelled Trabzonspor to third in the Super Lig table after gathering 32 points from 17 matches. They will take on Denizlispor in their next outing on January 14.

international Demba Ba, meanwhile, grabbed a brace as demolished Kasimpasa 5-1 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

The 34-year-old ignited the goal surge only two minutes into the encounter before completing his brace in the 28th minute.

The former star lasted for the entirety of the match while Nigeria’s Okechukwu Azubuike featured for three minutes after replacing Mehmet Topal.

With the victory, Istanbul Basaksehir moved to the second spot in the table with 33 points from 17 games.

On the other hand, Gambia international Modou Barrow was sent off as Denizlispor battled to a 2-2 away draw with Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu.

The forward, who was making his 16th league stars in the encounter, was shown a straight red card by referee Arda Kardesler for a serious foul play.

The 27-year-old Barrow will be expected to miss his side’s next league game against on January 19.