Miquissone: Simba SC confirm Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs contact for star player

Simba SC have confirmed Al Ahly's approach to sign winger Luis Miquissone who is also a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs, Goal can reveal.

The Mozambican star was among the key players for the Msimbazi giants as they performed well in the Caf Champions League reaching the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by Chiefs on a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

The pint-sized winger was particularly impressive when Simba came up against the Egyptian giants, scoring a beautiful goal during their first meeting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as Simba went on to shock them 1-0 in their Group A fixture.

Goal can exclusively reveal Al Ahly under coach Pitso Mosimane have made contact to sign the player, who is also a target for Amakhosi and Simba are weighing up their options of letting him go.

What has been said?

“It is true Al Ahly have approached us [Simba] for the services of Miquissone, in fact, they have come twice, the first one we did not take it seriously but the second one, we feel they are indeed keen to sign the player,” a top official at Simba, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

“Mosimane has listed him [Miquissone] down as one of his prime targets and as Simba officials, we are discussing the matter, we want to meet again and talk after our FA Cup final against rivals Yanga SC on Sunday.

“Something to note also is the fact that Chiefs have also enquired about the player, but they did it once and never came back, they promised to return but we have not heard from them again.

“As it stands, he might go, the second offer looks good for Simba, and it is good because we can get a replacement and also save some money, we will look at it when we are done with the final of the domestic cup.”

Simba have Miquissone replacement?

A month ago, the same source confirmed to Goal Simba have settled for Zambian player Moses Phiri as a replacement for Miquissone.

“Initially Simba bosses were adamant, wanting to prevent Miquissone from leaving Msimbazi, but after seeing the offers on the table, they have decided to change their minds,” the source told Goal.

“Simba have made a minimum fee of $ 600,000 and while they are listening to the clubs, they have also started a search for a replacement, whose name is Moses [Phiri], who the Reds have already agreed to give Zanaco cash and one player on loan.

“We want to do business to get Phiri by giving them Zanaco, money together with Perfect [Chikwende] on loan but this if Luis leaves, as we will already have the money to pay for Phiri.

