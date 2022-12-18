'A minute of silence for Mbappe!' - Martinez mocks France star in Argentina dressing room World Cup celebrations

Emiliano Martinez took the opportunity to mock France star Kylian Mbappe as Argentina celebrated their World Cup success with a song and dance.

Martinez and Argentina won World Cup

Mbappe scored three past goalkeeper

But the team mocked the France star

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina players danced around the dressing room after beating France in the 2022 World Cup final. They were all heard singing "a minute's silence for" in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

The squad then resumed the chant as the celebrations continued long into the evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had a spectacular game as he fired three past Martinez to become the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England legend Geoff Hurst did it in 1966. He then fired his penalty in the shootout past the goalkeeper, but it was Martinez who had the last laugh as he saved another spot kick to help his side to victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? When the celebrations are over, Martinez will return to England to resume the Premier League season with Aston Villa, starting with a game against Liverpool on December 26.