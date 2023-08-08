Minimum Neymar price tag set as PSG invite offers for Brazilian forward amid Barcelona & Chelsea transfer talk

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set a minimum price tag for Neymar amid transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona and Chelsea.

Neymar demands PSG exit

Barcelona and Chelsea linked with forward

PSG set minimum price tag

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that Neymar wants a move away from Paris after spending six years at the club. Spanish champions Barcelona and Premier League giants Chelsea have been touted as the possible destinations if Neymar does leave PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to Sky Sports, the Ligue 1 champions will listen to offers between £50m ($63.74m) and £80m ($102m) for Neymar. They want to turn to a new chapter in their hunt for success, with Lionel Messi having already shifted base to the United States, and Kylian Mbappe also having been put up for sale alongside Neymar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG want to build a younger team and have already announced the signing of Portuguese hitman Goncalo Ramos from Benfica. They are also on the verge of closing the transfer of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and remain keen on getting Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Goal / Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It seems that PSG want to field a new-look attack in the 2023-24 season. However, they might find it difficult to offload Neymar due to a lack of potential buyers. It has been reported that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino does not want the forward at Stamford Bridge, while Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to take Neymar on loan with Ousmane Dembele going in the opposite direction. Moreover, Neymar's father has also rejected claims that his son wants to leave PSG this summer.