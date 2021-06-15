'Question marks are background noise' - Mings dismisses Kane criticism after England opener

The Three Lions captain was restricted to fewer touches than any other starting player against Croatia in their first match at Euro 2020

Tyrone Mings has defended England team-mate Harry Kane after the striker's quiet game against Croatia on Sunday.

Kane was restricted to fewer touches than any other member of England's starting line-up, but the Three Lions still managed to win their Euro 2020 opener 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling's goal.

Mings has declared criticism of Kane to be "background noise" as the team looks ahead to their second game of the tournament on Friday against Scotland.

What was said?

"Really irrelevant because I honestly think he is one of the best players in the world and I think so highly of him," Mings said at a press conference when asked about the criticism of Kane.

"I also played against him in the second-to-last game of the season against Tottenham. Let me tell you, when he does drop in, you shouldn’t let him. That’s because when he turns and faces you up, he can pick out pretty much any pass he wants to.

"So when he does drop in, it really isn’t easy for a centre-half to go with him because you are going into an area of the pitch you don’t really want to go into, and it then opens spaces behind you.

"You see that we go in quite a few times on Sunday as well. I can’t speak highly enough on him as a player and captain, so the question marks around him are real background noise."

What's next for England?

The Three Lions will face Scotland at Wembley on Friday before finishing the group against the Czech Republic next Tuesday.

Mings played alongside John Stones against Croatia and looks set to earn another start against Scotland as Harry Maguire continues to work his way back from injury.

The Aston Villa defender has said he is flattered by – though he doesn't necessarily agree with – suggestions he could stay in the line-up even when Maguire is fit.

"It is a little bit bizarre bearing in mind how much credit in the bank Harry has got and what a fantastic defender he is," Mings added.

"At the same time there is absolutely competition for places and I think he's somebody that I look up to in terms of a centre-back, and somebody that is so consistent with a lot of pressure on his shoulders being captain of Man Utd and being one of the main players for England.

"He’s a person I take a lot of inspiration from. So to be mentioned in the same breath as him is a compliment in itself."

