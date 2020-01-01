Milot Rashica: Bremen's 'rocket' who Liverpool are watching closely

The Kosovo international looks set for a summer move after being the one bright light in a dreadful campaign for the struggling Bundesliga outfit

It seems as if have a 'type.' There is more than just one versatile forward in the with an impressive scoring record who has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's side.

attacker Timo Werner has flirted with the Reds for months, but now frontman Milot Rashica looks to be in the running after the president of Kosovo's football federation revealed that Liverpool had been in contact with the 23-year-old .

“There are many requests for him. I know that Liverpool in the Premier League want him, but also Leipzig in the Bundesliga,” FFK president Agim Amedi told Syri TV . “I am sure that he will be advised in the best way to make his decision.”

Soon after these claims emerged, reports in suggested that Leipzig had, in fact, agreed a deal to sign the Kosovo international. Red Bull sporting director Markus Krosche has denied any such deal has been reached, but did admit that they were interested in Rashica.

"Milot is interesting. But there are many other interesting players," Krosche told Bild . "We are, of course, always concerned with our future squad. But that's still far away - our focus is on the resumption of the league.

"Afterwards, we'll see what opportunities we have, so we can deal with the topic in more concrete terms."

Rashica is sure to be in demand this summer, especially if Bremen are relegated from the Bundesliga, just over a decade after they reached the final. Werder have struggled in 2019-20 and sit second-bottom of the table despite Rashica's best efforts, with his seven goals and four assists in 20 league games averaging out at a goal contribution every 157 minutes.

The right footer has played up front and in behind the striker, but has featured most prominently on the left wing this season, cutting in onto his stronger foot to shoot or find a team-mate. Unfortunately, many of those team-mates have been liabilities, with Bremen having won just four Bundesliga games all season.

Rashica has been a rare standout player in a terrible team, not only providing the most goals and assists for Bremen, but also completing the most dribbles, getting the most shots on target, taking the most touches in the opposition box and setting up more chances than any other team-mate.

Being Bremen's biggest contributor is simply not enough for the winger nicknamed 'The Rocket,' as he keeps setting himself higher and higher targets.

"I always try to score as many goals as possible. But it's all about helping the team and being successful," Rashica told DPA . "I'm never satisfied. I always want more.

"When I've scored 10 goals, I want to score 15. When I have scored 15, I want 20. As a striker, you always want to score as many goals as possible. I think I've done okay, but I hope to score several more goals this season."

Completing this season and staying in the German top-flight is the only thing on his mind at the moment, with the 23-year-old refusing to get drawn into transfer speculation or discuss Liverpool and Leipzig's reported interest.

"I'm not thinking about that at all right now," he continued. "We have much more important things in front of us. In football, you can't plan ahead much anyway. At the moment, I'm only concentrating on Werder Bremen and on bouncing back."

Relegation would be a huge blow to a club of Bremen's stature. Not only for the financial disappointment of dropping out of the Bundesliga, but also, as Bild claim, that Rashica's €38 million (£33m/$41m) release clause will drop to €15m (€13m/$16m) if they go down.

Even if they stay up, it is likely that Rashica will move on. Werder head coach Florian Kohfeldt believes his forward is a special talent, feeling that he would be a success wherever he goes next, even if it is the Premier League or .

“He is a player who can decide Bundesliga games," Kohfeldt told Tagesspiegel . "You don’t find that very often. Milot has incredible skills: in speed, in goal scoring, in passing. Rashica would fit well in with his pace, but also with his style of play in .”

With just eight games left in the Bundesliga, Werder Bremen sit five points from the relegation play-off and nine points from guaranteed safety, and as such it would take a miracle for the Green-Whites to stay up.

Rashica is the only man capable of creating that miracle, but either way expect 'The Rocket' to take off this summer.