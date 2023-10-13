Milan make stunning social media post of USMNT star Christian Pulisic in disguise, along with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao

- Instagram post hides Pulisic
- Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao also hidden
- USMNT star in fine form
WHAT HAPPENED? Milan posted three images on their Instagram, showing their three stars hidden among natural environments. Giroud's face is part of a hillside, while Leao's is within a wave. Pulisic, by comparison, is hidden among the buildings of New York, a nod to his starring role for the United States men's national team.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been excellent for Milan since his move from Chelsea, scoring four goals and registering an assist in eight games. He is on a run of scoring in successive games, too, having netted against both Lazio and Genoa.
WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will be in action for the USMNT against Germany on Saturday.