'I asked the referee if VAR was working' - Milan boss Pioli bemused by Tomori's red card in Champions League defeat to Chelsea

Stefano Pioli had to ask if VAR was in operation following Fikayo Tomori's straight red card against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Milan lost 2-0 to Chelsea

Tomori sent off early doors

Red card deemed a controversial decision

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan's head coach expressed his shock over Tomori being sent off just 18 minutes into their Champions League clash with Chelsea for denial of a goalscoring opportunity, when he tugged at Mason Mount's shirt.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking post-match, he explained: "I just asked the referee whether VAR was working properly. I don't believe it was the referee's best evening tonight, that is without a doubt."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tomori's straight red card against his former employers follows on from a disappointing performance in the reverse fixture, but has raised eyebrows with many believing the decision was an extremely harsh one, as Mount was still able to fire a shot towards goal and stay on his feet.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? After four games and back-to-back losses to Chelsea, Milan sit third in Group E with just four points to their name; two behind RB Salzburg. Tomori will now miss an away trip to Dinamo Zagreb, where a win is vital in order to keep alive qualification hopes heading into their final group stage game against Salzburg.