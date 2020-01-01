Mikel shines as Nwakaeme’s brace inspire Trabzonspor to victory against Kasımpasa

The Nigerian stars were in scintillating form as the Black Sea Storm handed a heavy defeat to the Apaches at Medical Park Arena

Anthony Nwakaeme scored twice while John Obi Mikel put in an impressive shift to help Trabzonspor secure a comfortable 6-0 victory against Kasımpasa in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

After starring in their Cup triumph over Denizlispor, where he found the back of the net, Nwakaeme continued his fine form at Medical Park Arena.

The 30-year-old striker notched his sixth league goal in the 29th minute after Jose Sosa and Alexander Sorloth had given the Black Sea Storm a 2-0 lead.

In the 47th minute, the Apaches were reduced to 10 men after Jorge Fernandes received his second yellow card and was subsequently sent off.

Nwakaeme set up Sorloth for his second goal in the encounter and then grabbed his brace in the 83rd minute before Sorloth completed his hat-trick to seal the rout.

The international was on parade for the duration of the game along with his compatriot and former Super Eagles captain Mikel, who delivered a solid defensive performance to ensure the Black Sea Storm kept a clean sheet in the encounter.

Article continues below

international Caleb Ekuban played for 57 minutes while Badou Ndiaye made way for Dogan Erdogan with 10 minutes left to play.

The victory propelled Huseyin Cimsir’s men to third on the Super Lig table after gathering 35 points from 18 games.

The Nigerian stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Trabzonspor take on Denizlispor on January 23.