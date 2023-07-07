Mikel Arteta's assistant Steve Round in surprise Arsenal exit ahead of start of new season

Arsenal's first-team assistant coach Steve Round has reportedly left the club by mutual agreement, marking a surprise exit before the upcoming season.

Round departs Arsenal coaching staff

P layed a key role in Arsenal's recent successes

Had two years remaining in his contract

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Round has left the Emirates despite having two years remaining on his contract, having joined the Gunners in 2019. During his tenure, Round contributed to Arsenal's success, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first season. With previous coaching experience at clubs like Middlesbrough, Derby County, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, Round brought a wealth of expertise to the role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar expressed gratitude to Round for his contributions over the past four years and an email was sent to the club staff on Thursday afternoon which read: “As preparations for the new men’s season get underway we can confirm Steve Round has left the club by mutual agreement. During his time with us, Steve played an integral role working with our men’s first team players and helping the significant progress which we have made in recent seasons. We thank Steve for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best of health and happiness.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Round's experience and knowledge added value to the staff, and he played a role in the team's recent achievements. His exit leaves a void in Arteta's coaching setup, and the club may consider potential replacements or adjustments to the coaching staff ahead of the new season.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arteta and the club's management will likely assess their needs and seek a suitable replacement for Round in the next few weeks.