Miedema jokes as Ballon d'Or runner-up Mead labelled as nameless 'guest' on Paris red carpet

Beth Mead finished as runner-up in the Women's Ballon d'Or but was labelled as a 'nameless guest' of partner Vivianne Miedema

Mead finishes runner up to Alexia Putellas

Described as "a guest" of Miedema

Arsenal star laughs off incident

WHAT HAPPENED? England and Arsenal forward Mead arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as one of the favourites to win the women's award. She was photographed on the red carpet alongside girlfriend Miedema but was described only as a nameless "guest" in the caption.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead ended up finishing as runner-up to Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas by just a single point. The forward scored 11 goals and eight assists last season for Arsenal and helped England to glory at the European Championship, winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award. Miedema was also shortlisted for the Women's Ballon d'Or and finished in 11th place.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIEDEMA & MEAD? The duo will return to action with Arsenal in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday with an opening group-stage game against defending champions Lyon.