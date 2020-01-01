Middendorp warns Kaizer Chiefs players whose contracts expire in June

The 60-year-old said new deals will be given to those who perform, adding it wouldn't be wise to publicly announce his plans for now

head coach Ernst Middendorp has sent a strong warning to players whose contracts are coming to an end in June 2020.

Amakhosi have no less than nine players who are in the final six months of their contracts, including Willard Katsande, Siphelele Ntshangase, Lorenzo Gordinho, Leonardo Castro and George Maluleka among others.

And Middendorp said the majority of these players need to earn new contracts by performing both at the training grounds and on matchdays.

The German mentor doesn't think the majority of these players will be negatively impacted by the fact that their futures are hanging in the balance as they have already cemented their places in the Amakhosi team.

"If you know your contract is coming to an end in June, six months into it, you should perform to make it happen for yourself staying here at Kaizer Chiefs and secondly, putting yourself in a positive position," Middendorp told the media.

"It’s always about negotiations and we know it. We are in this business in terms of coaches or players too who sign contracts over one year or two years and negotiations come - and it’s always performance-related. I think the players being in this role, being in this position, are all experienced. Most of them are having a position in the team. I don’t think it will influence them in a negative way," said Middendorp.

Middendorp confirmed that the technical team has already decided on players who will be kept and those who no longer form part of his plans going forward.

Players such as Gordinho, Ntshangase and Kabelo Mahlasela have already been linked with possible moves away from the club after struggling for game time under the tutelage of Middendorp this season.

"There is a very clear way to handle it as the technical team. We did our analysis at the end of November. We have a very clear position in a way we deal with players who will stay or those whose contracts are expiring... what our thinking and assessment is about them, and the club is aware of it from the technical team’s side," he said.

"And it should be discussed inside. I think it is not fair at all discussing it in public. Inside, behind closed doors, we have very clear ideas about how far we will go doing everything to keep a player or probably thinking about other directions," added Middendorp.