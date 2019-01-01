Olunga's goal pushes Kashiwa Reysol closer to J1 promotion

The forward was on target as his Japanese club won on Saturday to keep their fine form in the second-tier competition running

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga played a vital role as Kashiwa Reysol defeated Kagoshima United 3-0 on Saturday.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandes Richardson opened the score for Kashiwa Reysol in the seventh minute before Ataru Esaka added the second in the 20th minute.

The former Thika United, and striker scored the final goal in the 63rd minute. The goal means the Kenyan has taken his tally to 18 goals, making him the club's top scorer this season.

The win took Kashiwa Reysol's points tally to 78 points, five more than the second-placed Yokohama FC. Both have played 40 games this season.

Olunga and his teammates will need just a win from the remaining matches in order to earn promotion to the J1 League.

They will tackle Machida Zelvia on November 16 away before welcoming Kyoto Sanga a week later at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium.

Kashiwa Reysol have won 23 matches, drawn in nine and lost in eight games in the campaign.