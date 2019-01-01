Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scores again as Gent roll past KAS Eupen
He made a goal-scoring league debut for Gent in their 1-1 draw at Sporting Charleroi last week.
The Cameroon international’s eighth-minute header doubled his side’s lead after Ihor Plastun’s opener barely two minutes into the clash.
8': JUPLAAAAAAA !! NGADEUUUUUUU 2-0 !!! #gnteup #jpl— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) August 4, 2019
Roman Bezus and Roman Yaremchuk’s penalty gave Jess Thorup’s men a massive 4-0 lead at half-time inside Ghelamco Arena.
Siebe Blondelle pulled one back for Eupen after 62 minutes before Bezus completed his brace, while Jonathan completed the visitors’ obliteration.
The centre-back’s goal means he has scored in his first two league games in Belgium’s top-flight since his move from Slavia Prague in July.
With the result, Gent are sixth on the table with four points after two games. They face Royal Excel Mouscron in their next outing on August 11.