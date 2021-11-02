'It was a Michael Jordan moment' - Solskjaer delighted as Ronaldo rescues Manchester United again

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated to see Cristiano Ronaldo once more come to the rescue as the Portuguese striker netted twice to claw back a vital Champions League point against Atalanta.

Ronaldo engineered consecutive comeback victories in each of United's last two European outings, and he left it until late in stoppage time in Bergamo to make it 2-2 on Tuesday.

Solskjaer looked to one of the NBA's finest-ever players to draw a comparison with the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus ace, even though he admitted he was not overjoyed to see Ronaldo pass his own goal tally for the Red Devils.

What was said?

"We kept going, we had a good attitude, we are fit, we did the same as at Old Trafford, we got a goal and we got a very important point," the manager told BeIn Sport after the final whistle.

"[Ronaldo] is incredible, if there's anyone you want the ball to fall to in the last minute, it's him. He's the best goalscorer alive, and it's hard for me to say that because he just went past me with his two goals, now he's got one more goal for Man Utd than me, but well done!

"That last goal there, that must be a Michael Jordan moment when he wins championships in extra time. No-one can question the attitude and character of these players, they never give up, and sometimes we play better than tonight but as long as I see that attitude every time, the quality will come."

The bigger picture

A big weekend victory over Tottenham and now this draw appears to have shored up Solskjaer's position, which seemed less than secure in the wake of the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

The Norwegian cannot afford to rest on his laurels though, as the big games continue to come thick and fast in November.

On Saturday the Reds welcome derby rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League, while after the international break visits to Watford and Chelsea as well as Villarreal in a crucial Champions League clash loom large.

Ronaldo's late heroics, which brought him up to five goals in the competition so far, give United some breathing room in Group F with Solskjaer's charges currently tied with Villarreal in first place, two points clear of Atalanta and four ahead of Young Boys.

