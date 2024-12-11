MEYBA x The Beatles is back! Limited-edition football shirts released to celebrate iconic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album

MEYBA's stunning new release features 250 limited-edition four-shirt presentation packs, while there's also a striking Camo offering

MEYBA's done it again! Following the success of their sell-out Beatles-inspired 'Abbey Road' collection, the clothing and footwear brand has unveiled their latest collab with the iconic English rock band.

4 Shirt Presentation Pack - £300

MEYBA

Headlining the release is four limited-edition football shirts that hit all the right notes.

With just 250 available to buy - and MEYBA guaranteeing they'll never be reproduced - the pack consists of four individually-designed shirts, with one jersey assigned for each Beatle's band member. You'll also receive an exclusive MEYBA x The Beatles draw string bag with every purchase.

Each jersey features the bespoke MEYBA x The Beatles pattern print, a unique neck shape and assorted patches and badges. The back of the shirt includes a band member's name, accompanied by the number '64'.

Sgt. Pepper's Camo Football Shirt - £65

GOAL

As part of their second MEYBA x The Beatles collab, the striking camo Sgt Pepper's shirt truly delivers.

Inspired by the artwork used on the paper inner sleeve from the original album release, the shirt features the bespoke MEYBA x The Beatles Camo pattern print.

There's also assorted patches and badges emblazoned throughout and the number 67 is printed on the back, celebrating the album launch year.

'A truly unique MEYBA remix'

MEYBA

Discussing his excitement at the latest release, Jonathan Jones, Head of Global Marketing for MEYBA, said: "I was gifted Sgt Pepper's gate fold vinyl many years ago and was intrigued by the design, use of colours, the special touches and hidden extras that came with the record which made it something very special.

"We've taken that wonder, added our love of design and football heritage and delivered a truly unique MEYBA remix of this Iconic album."

Released in June, 1967, 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' was The Beatle's eighth album and is synonymous with the 'Summer of Love'.

The Beatles

The glossy double album wallet featured John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in their colourful Pepper uniforms in amongst a cast of numerous celebrities, icons and other individuals chosen by The Beatles. The back of the sleeve, meanwhile, contained lyrics to all the songs.

The latest MEYBA x The Beatles collection is available to buy from MEYBA.com.

More about MEYBA

MEYBA was formed in Barcelona, Spain, in 1981 and signed a historic agreement with FC Barcelona to become their first branded kit supplier, cementing their status as a globally-recognised brand.

In the 10 years that followed, The MEYBA 'M' was worn by the likes of Maradona, Michael Laudrup, Ronald Koeman, and a young Pep Guardiola - all of whom were managed by the legendary Johan Cruyff.

MEYBA continues to supply professional clubs and international federations globally - including teams in Europe, USA, Africa and South America.