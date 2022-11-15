Mexico vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Mexico against Sweden friendly on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Mexico will take on Sweden in a friendly match at the Montilivi Stadium as they continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup. It will be the El Tri's final game before their Group C campaign begins.

Gerard Martino's team was last seen in action against Iraq last week in a friendly and managed to win 4-0. Rogelio Funes Mori, Jesus Gallardo, Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega were the goalscorers as the team ramped up their preparations for the FIFA tournament.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Mexico vs Sweden date & kick-off time

Game: Mexico vs Sweden Date: November 16, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Nov 17) Venue Estadi Montilivi Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Where to watch Mexico vs Sweden on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be broadcast live on TV.

The friendly match will also not be broadcast on TV channels in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN, Univision fuboTV UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Mexico squad & team news

Gerard Martino will be hoping to have Raul Jimenez fit and ready to go as he prepares his team for the World Cup. The Wolves striker has been out of action for a long time and could make his much-awaited return in the friendly against Sweden.

Mexico predicted XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Position Players Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota Defenders Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Sanchez, Moreno, Alvarez, Arteaga, Gallardo Midfielders Guardado, Herrera, Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Antuna, Alvarado, Chavez, Lozano Forwards Jimenez, Vega, Funes Mori, Henry Martin

Sweden squad & team news

Joel Andersson, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom and Robin Quaison were the fresh faces in the starting lineup the last two games for Sweden in the Nations League. The newcomers will be expecting more minutes in the upcoming friendly against Mexico.

Emil Forsberg was Sweden's only goalscorer in the team's previous outing which ended 1-1 and was against Slovenia in September.

Sweden predicted XI: Olsen; Andersson, Hien, Lindelof, Kurtulus; Claesson, Karlstrom, Forsberg, Elanga; Gyokeres, Ishak