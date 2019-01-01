Mexico U20s vs Japan U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Having lost their opener, El Tri are in a fight to ensure their place in the knockout stage and they need a win to boost their chances

will look to get their Under-20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face off against on Sunday.

El Tri suffered defeat in their opening game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to on Thursday - a result which leaves them at the bottom of Group B.

Japan, meanwhile, are third after drawing their opener against 1-1 and they can go top with victory at Gdynia Stadium.

Game Mexico U20 vs Italy U20 Date Sunday, May 26 Time 2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Higuera, L.Lopez, Alonzo Defenders Alvarez, Sepulveda, Orona, Cardenas, Trejo, Leon, Midfielders Torres, Hernandez, Dominguez, Lainez, Plascencia, Meraz, Gutierrez, Figueroa, Lozano Forwards Macias, de la Rosa, D.Lopez

Mexico boss Diego Ramirez has no fresh concerns ahead of the game and will be hoping for star man Diego Lainez to have a decisive impact.

Striker Roberto de la Rosa got El Tri's goal in the defeat to Italy and he will be eager to add to his tally. His strike partner, Jose Macias, has also been earmarked as a player to watch.

Possible Mexico starting XI: Higuera; Alvarez, Leon, Sepulveda, Cardenas; Orona, Meraz, Dominguez, Lainez, De la Rosa, Macias.

Position Japan squad Goalkeepers Wakahara, Mogi, Z. Suzuki Defenders Higashi, Kobayashi, Seko, Sugawara, T. Suzuki, Mikuni, Kida Midfielders Goke, Ito, Fujimoto, M. Saito, Yamada Forwards K. Saito, Tagawa, Miyashiro, Nishikawa, Hara, Nakamura

Japan head coach Masanama Kageyama is not expected to shake things up too drastically, but Jun Nishikawa will be pushing for a start.

Taisei Miyashiro could come in for Koki Saito.

Possible Japan starting XI: Wakahara; Sugawara, Seko, Kobayashi, Higashi; Ito, M. Saito, Yamada, Goke; Tagawa, Miyashiro.

Match Preview

Mexico find themselves under serious pressure to get a result after losing to Italy on Thursday and a win over Japan will give them a much-needed boost in their pursuit of a place in the knockout stage.

El Tri were up against one of the tournament favourites in the form of Italy and, despite ultimately losing, acquitted themselves well over the course of 90 minutes.

As such, they can take some positives into Sunday's game - something star player Lainez alluded to ahead of the match in an Instagram post, in which he declared "Faith and Confidence" ahead of the match.

Japan won't be easily beaten, however, and the Asian outfit will feel that they were somewhat unlucky in their 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

Goalkeeper Tomoya Wakahara saved a penalty in the game and they will need the Kyoto Sanga shot-stopper to be on top form once again if they are to get a result.