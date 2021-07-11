Mexico star Lozano ruled out for rest of Gold Cup after suffering gruesome head injury

The Napoli winger collided with Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip just minutes into Saturday's match

Mexico star Hirving Lozano has been ruled out of the rest of the Gold Cup after the winger was carted off just 18 minutes into Saturday's opener after a scary collision with Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip.

The collision came as Lozano was darting into the box with the ball while battling with two T&T defenders. The Mexican star was bumped down straight into an onrushing Phillip, whose knee collided with Lozano's head.

Lozano was left bloodied by the incident and is now expected to miss at least four to six weeks, with Mexico now left without one of its top stars after an uninspiring 0-0 draw.

What was said?

"After the blow he received during the Mexico vs Trinidad & Tobago game, Hirving Lozano was taken to the hospital where he was treated and subjected to different medical studies after the severe blow and hyper-extension of the neck," the Mexican federation said in a statement.

"The forward had a reconstruction of the wound in his left eyebrow by a plastic surgeon, and after the favorable results of the studies, the player is already at the hotel in recovery. However, it will require a subsequent neurological evaluation.

"According to the studies carried out, at the moment, the specialists have estimated a recovery time of four to six weeks."

Lozano's record with Mexico

Lozano has been among Mexico's most important players for several years, having amassed 14 goals in 48 career caps.

He was a member of Mexico's squad at the Copa America Centenario, 2016 Summer Olympics, 2017 Confederations Cup and, most notably, the 2018 World Cup.

Lozano was one of several big-name selections by head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who opted to bring a strong team to the Gold Cup this summer as CONCACAF's other powerhouse, the U.S. men's national team, turned to a different type of squad without the team's European stars.

Lozano's replacement

With Lozano coming out just 18 minutes in, Mexico turned to LA Galaxy starlet Efrain Alvarez, who has recently committed to El Tri amid interest from the USMNT.

Alvarez was called up by the USMNT in November as Gregg Berhalter looked to integrate him to the program, but the 19-year-old midfielder now looks set to take his talents to Mexico's senior team going forward.

