Mexico confirm star attacker Lozano will miss Gold Cup

The PSV winger suffered a knee injury late in his club's season and despite hopes he would be ready, will miss the regional tournament for El Tri

Hirving Lozano will miss this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup with a knee injury, have confirmed.

The 23-year-old winger picked up the injury on April 25 while featuring for Eredivisie giants PSV in a match against Willem II after falling awkwardly under a challenge from Freek Heerkens.

Initial fears were of severe damage to the cruciate ligaments in the knee, which would have likely required a lengthly spell on the sidelines.

Those fears proved unfounded and Lozano was offered hope to participate in the Gold Cup for Mexico, as he was included on El Tri's preliminary roster.

However, Lozano's hopes have now been dashed, as the federation have revealed their star man will be unable to particpate as Mexico look to reclaim the regional crown from the United States.

Due to injury, @HirvingLozano70 will also step down from our squad for the upcoming matches this summer.



We know you will come back stronger, Chucky! 😈🇲🇽⚽️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol | #MEXTOUR pic.twitter.com/eMiUXYUDuA — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 27, 2019

