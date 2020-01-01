‘Messi will stay for life if Barcelona build around him’ – Suarez admits fresh faces are needed to support key talisman

The Blaugrana striker is aware of the speculation surrounding a superstar team-mate, but expects it to be fended off by transfer business at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi will want to stay at “for his whole life”, says Luis Suarez, but those at Camp Nou need to show ambition in the transfer market and build around a talismanic figure.

Much of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career has been spent as part of a star-studded squad in Catalunya.

Barca have, however, found it difficult to find value in recent recruits and will need to replace the likes of Suarez and Gerard Pique at some stage.

Bringing in suitable cover will be crucial in convincing key men to stay put, with Messi only tied to terms through to 2021.

He has an exit clause in his current contract and has seen exit talk sparked again in recent months, with speculation linking him with Manchester City and David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Suarez is convinced that his fellow frontman wants to stay put, but admits Barcelona need to prove that they can find suitable assistance for their club captain.

The international told RAC1: "[The fears are] understandable because it's what he's said as well, that we're not going to get what we want with what we have now.

"It depends on how the club recruits.

"Messi is very happy here. He's so happy here, it's his home.

"If the club does what has to be done, building a competitive team, then it's going to be great for him and he'll stay here for his whole life. He's said that himself. I think the club understood his message.

"It's normal for them to want the best player in the world, in the history of the club, to continue at this level here at Barcelona. I hope he stays."

Barca have bolstered their attacking ranks of late, bringing in Martin Braithwaite on an emergency deal after seeing Ousmane Dembele ruled out for the rest of the season, and Suarez believes the international will prove to be a shrewd addition despite eyebrows being raised.

He added: "Bringing in players is good because it makes it more competitive and you're fighting more for your place.

"I know how old I am and that I have to limit myself a bit sometimes. Competition is healthy and for the good of the team.

"Martin is going to surprise [people]. He's at a great level. He was the best player had and, with the players he has around him at Barcelona, he can reach his potential."

Braithwaite may get more minutes alongside Messi on Sunday when Barcelona take in a Clasico clash with arch-rivals at Santiago Bernabeu.