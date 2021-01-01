Messi to miss Elche clash as Barcelona have ban appeal rejected

The Argentine will be unavailable for Ronald Koeman's side as he serves the second of a two-match ban following his red card against Athletic Club

Lionel Messi will miss 's clash with Elche on Sunday after the Spanish FA decided to uphold the two-match ban handed to the Argentine following his red card against .

The 33-year-old was dismissed by referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the final moments of extra time of the Supercopa de Espana clash, that Athletic would go on to win 3-2.

It was the first red card of Messi's club career, with Barca having appealed against the decision to hand their talismanic forward a two-match ban.

Manzano issued the red card to the forward after he caught Athletic striker Asier Villalibre with a flailing arm, not long after Inaki Williams had given Marcelino's side the lead in the final.

Barca surprisingly decided to appeal the ban despite Messi only receiving a two-match suspension.

And that appeal has been unsuccessful, with Messi now due to serve what is the second of his two-game ban having already been absent for the 2-0 extra-time win over Cornella in the .

