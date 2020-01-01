Messi the best player in the world - Marseille star Boubacar Kamara

The 20-year old has spoken of his admiration for the Argentina legend and Barca captain

centre-back Boubacar Kamara believes forward Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

Messi, six-time Ballon d'Or winner, has often been compared with and star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also been named world best player five times.

Winning his sixth individual accollade last year, the international beat off competitions from his long-term rival Ronaldo and defender Virgil van Dijk.

Kamara, who revealed the Argentine is his idol, has no doubt the 32-year-old is the best in the world.

"Lionel Messi. I think he's the best player on the planet. If you like football, you have to like Messi," Kamara told website.

Kamara currently wears jersey number 4 at Marseille and lifted the lid on the reason behind his choice.

"Since I was a kid, I've always had the number 4," he continued.

"When I joined the senior squad, I was vacillating between the number 4 and 23, which corresponds to my birthday, but the club gave me the number 4."

The 20-year-old picked his first goal for Marseille against as his best moment last season.

"My first goal for the senior team. It was the winner against Girondins de Bordeaux in February."

Kamara, who has featured in 24 league games this term, will hope to continue his solid defensive performances when football activities resume globally and in , having been suspended owing to coronavirus outbreak.