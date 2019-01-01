Messi & Suarez doubts for Valencia clash as Barcelona stars continue personalised training

Both the Argentine and Uruguayan continue to work away from the first team, with a tricky test against Los Che on the horizon

Fans hoping to see Lionel Messi back in action this Saturday against might find themselves disappointed as the star continues personalised rehabilitation work away from the main group.

The Argentine has not made a competitive appearance for his club so far this term after picking up a calf injury shortly before the Blaugrana's pre-season double-header with in the United States.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde did state that his star man would be available for selection following the international break and admitted to having his own hopes that Messi would be ready to face Los Che after Barca's mixed start to the season.

A 1-0 loss at in their opening game in preceded a 5-2 win over and a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Osasuna before domestic play was paused.

However, Messi has continued to work alone on his recovery, missing Tuesday's session with the main group – several of whom had been given extra time off – and his participation against Valencia, the side who beat Barca in last season's final, remains in doubt.

The attacker's injury has been closely monitored by the club's medical team but no return date had ever been specified, with Messi's levels of discomfort being looked at on a day-to-day basis.

And, while the Camp Nou captain has not stopped working on his recovery, a return to action against Valencia is a remote possibility given the fact the player lacks full match fitness and the rhythm of featuring in competitive clashes.

Article continues below

Luis Suarez, meanwhile, finds himself in a similar situation after having picked up an Achilles tendon injury in Barca's defeat against Athletic at San Mames.

Reports in had suggested this week that Suarez would make the cut against Valencia, but individual training sessions mean the Uruguayan is also a doubt for the visit of Marcelino's men.

There are three more training sessions scheduled before Barca host Valencia, and Valverde will be hoping for good news sooner rather than later as the reigning Primera Division champions look to get their season back on track.