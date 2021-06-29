Lionel Messi

Messi shines after breaking Argentina appearance record in Copa America

Dan Bernstein
Last Updated
Getty Images
The legendary attacker prodiced two goals and an assist against Bolivia on Monday

Lionel Messi has broken Argentina's record for most national team caps in style, scoring twice and delivering an assist in the first half against Bolivia after taking the field for the 148th time in his career.

The winger passed Javier Mascherano with his Monday appearance in the Copa America group stage.

Argentina topped Group A with the eventual 4-1 victory and will face Ecuador in the quarter-final.

Editors' Picks

What has happened?

Messi has played the role of distributor and scorer brilliantly in the first half on Monday.

Article continues below

He sent Alejandro  "Papu" Gomez through with a dinked pass for the opener before netting from the spot and chipping goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in transition.

As a result, Argentina entered the break up by three goals. They went on to win 4-1.

How have people reacted to Messi's performance?

Further reading