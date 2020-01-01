‘Messi is motivated and could stay at Barcelona for years’ – Puyol pleased to see Camp Nou exit talk ended for now

The Blaugrana legend, who admits to having considered a move away from the club himself, always felt that the Argentine would agree to stay put

Lionel Messi is feeling “motivated” at and could go on to spend “many years” at Camp Nou, claims Carles Puyol.

It appeared at one stage over the summer as though the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be bringing his career-long association with Barcelona to a close.

Messi believed that an exit clause in his clause would allow him to move on, but Barca made it clear that the agreement had expired, leading the 33-year-old to reveal to Goal that he will be honouring the final year of his contract.

A move in 2021 could still be on the cards, with Manchester City among those continuing to monitor the situation, but a new deal at Camp Nou cannot be ruled out.

Puyol believes Messi can be convinced to stay put, with the Argentine having looked fully committed to the Barca cause through the opening weeks of the current campaign.

“Like any fan, I did not want Messi to leave, but this is football,” former Blaugrana captain Puyol told reporters. “In the end he decided to stay. He recently said that he is motivated, that he wants to win and we hope he can continue with us for many years.

“He is a huge asset for , he is one of the best in the world.”

Puyol says he can appreciate why Messi may have considered making a move away from Camp Nou. The legendary former defender passed up many opportunities to leave Barcelona himself before ending his career as a one-club man.

giants Milan came as close as anybody to putting a deal in place, with the World Cup-winning centre-half admitting that an Italian adventure alongside Paolo Maldini held plenty of appeal to him.

Puyol added: “In 2014, after my injury, I chose to retire despite the offers from English and Italian clubs. When your club is also your home you don't feel like wearing another shirt

“I would have loved to go to Milan to play with Maldini, my idol. The Rossoneri will be back, even if they are going through a difficult moment now. I would have been happy to end my career in .”

Messi has also seen a move to Milan mooted, with Inter among his many suitors.