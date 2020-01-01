‘Messi more talented than Ronaldo & is a beast in every game’ – Real Madrid legend Guti salutes Barcelona superstar

A man who starred for the Blancos after stepping out of their youth system admits an iconic figure at Camp Nou sets the standard for others to follow

Lionel Messi has “beastly success in every game” admits legend Guti, with the superstar considered to have “more talent” than eternal rival and former Blancos star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Debate regarding which of two iconic figures from the modern era is the best continues to rage.

Personal preference continues to divide rivals, former players, pundits and supporters.

Guti has, despite his strong ties to Santiago Bernabeu, always sided with Messi when basing his selection on pure ability.

He has faced criticism from those who once idolised him in Madrid for that call, but a man who spent 15 years as a senior stage in the Spanish capital stands by his decision.

Guti, who is currently in charge of Segunda Division side Almeria, told Movistar Plus when asked again about the best in the business: “I only know one player who has such a beastly success in every game. And it is Messi.

“Every time he goes out to the field something happens. The others have many ups and downs.”

Guti added, with Ronaldo still considered to be “massively important” to world sport: “It is true that I recently tweeted that I chose Messi, but I value highly what Cristiano has done. He is a great player.

“Messi has more talent, Cristiano is more of a goalscorer, more ambition, he is a self-made player.

“It is incredible that in the era of Messi, he has been able to win five Ballons d'Or. He has been massively important, as he showed at Real Madrid.

“He has been an important factor, above all for his goalscoring productivity. Especially in big games. Real Madrid have missed Ronaldo.”

The Blancos, who remain in contention for success on multiple fronts under Zinedine Zidane this season, could also be considered to miss Guti’s creativity.

A product of the club’s famed academy system took in 542 appearances for Real, contributing 77 goals and countless assists along the way, but was never recognised with a testimonial after hanging up his boots in 2011.

Guti said of that snub: “I would have liked recognition, a tribute match.

“I felt the emptiness of a club in which I spent a lot of time.

“The same thing happened to many Madrid players, they think they deserved more.”