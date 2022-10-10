Messi to miss PSG's Champions League clash with Benfica through injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League group stage clash with Benfica on Tuesday due to a calf injury.

  • Argentine out of European tie
  • Suffered calf contracture
  • Missed weekend match against Reims

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine picked up the injury during PSG's trip to Portugal last week, where they were held to a 1-1 draw, and GOAL can confirm he will not be back for the return fixture. Messi's world-class strike at Estadio da Luz had put his team in front before the home side hit back through Danilo Pereira's own goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With eight goals and as many assists in 13 matches across all competitions, Messi is enjoying a purple patch in his second season with the reigning French champions. In his absence, PSG failed to produce a goal over the weekend as they were held to a goalless draw by Reims in Ligue 1.

IN THREE PHOTOS

Lionel Messi Benfica PSG Ligue des championsGetty Images
Kylian Mbappe Antonio Silva PSG Benfica 2022-23Getty Images
20221009 PSG Lionel MessiGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG will hope that Messi recovers from his calf problem soon, allowing him to take to the field against Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 16.

