Messi left out of PSG squad for cup clash against Pays de Cassel

PSG star Lionel Messi has been left out of PSG's squad as the French giants play sixth division Pays de Cassel in the French cup last 16.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manager Christophe Galtier has handed his star man a rest as the 35-year-old works his way back to fitness following a short break after the World Cup. The Argentine forward played an hour in PSG's friendly against Riyahd All-Stars last week, and has been training since. The club has not indicated that there is an injury issue.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is also not in the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have most of their focus turned towards their Champions League knockout clash with Bayern Munich on February 14th. Until then, the Parisians are expected to rotate the squad as they face what looks on paper to be a straighforward Ligue 1 fixture list.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Galtier insisted that PSG won't rotate too much against Pays de Cassel as he tries to find a rhythm with his squad: "The best possible team will be fielded. It would be stupid to turn over," Galtier said in a press conference.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The PSG star will be given a day off on Monday night, but should return to the squad when his side continue Ligue 1 action next Sunday.