Messi in tears at Barcelona press conference as he confirms end of 21-year Camp Nou career

Lionel Messi was in floods of tears at his final press conference as a Barcelona player as he confirmed the end of his 21-year career at Camp Nou.

Messi became a free agent upon the expiration of his final contract at Barca in June, and the club confirmed on Friday that they have been unable to tie him down to a new deal due to "financial and structural obstacles".

The Blaugrana couldn't re-sign the 34-year-old without exceeding La Liga's wage limit, meaning the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be forced to find a new club, and he admits that the whole situation has come as a great shock to him.

What's been said?

“This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," he told reporters.

“Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children.

"I have no doubts after being away for several years, we will return because I promised my children.”

