Messi's impact?! Uncapped Inter Miami stars poised for USMNT roster in September friendlies

Lionel Messi's impact has reached further heights, with two of his Inter Miami team-mates set for their first USMNT call-up.

Cremaschi and Callender to make US roster

Miami recently won Leagues Cup

Messi has 10 goals in 7 games

WHAT HAPPENED? Having recently emphatically claimed Leagues Cup glory just days ago, both Benjamin Cremaschi and Drake Callender are said to have been added to the USMNT roster ahead of their upcoming friendlies with both Uzbekistan and Oman, reports FOX Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cremaschi, however, is yet to have fully determined which country he will represent moving forward as the 18-year-old is a dual-national for both Argentina and the USA.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In a further twist, La Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni may have had one eye on the Inter Miami youngster most recently, as he turned out to watch Messi with his new team earlier this month. Argentina are set to face both are set to face Ecuador and Bolivia in September's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: Messi and his new team-mates will be bidding to reach another cup final, as they take on FC Cincinnati Wednesday evening in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.