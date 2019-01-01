Messi reveals his best goal, worst career moment & his thoughts on facing English teams

The Argentine superstar also named his best coach and the rival team that he considers to have been the strongest that he's faced

Lionel Messi has revealed that his headed goal in the 2009 final against is the best of his career, while he also discussed his toughest opponent, greatest coach and more.

The captain secured what was his second European Cup win as he struck the decisive second goal against the Red Devils in Rome to help Barca to a 2-0 victory on the night.

And when asked by RAC1 to name his favourite goal, he replied: "I said it many times, the one in Rome in the final against Manchester United."

Messi has not always had it all his own way against English opposition, however, with the Argentine and his Barca team-mates suffering at the hands of in the now infamous clash at Anfield last season.

The Reds, 3-0 down from the first leg, produced a remarkable comeback to book their place in the final of the Champions League, where they would go on to beat in Madrid.

More from Messi's RAC1 interview...

And asked about the toughest defences he has come up against, Messi pinpointed his matches against Premier League opposition.

He said: "I could not name any in particular, but there were hard teams, such as the English who were very physical and strong. Football [against them] becomes more tactical and hard."

As for who he considers the strongest rival he's come up against, Messi pointed to the all-conquering Spanish national team of 2010, adding: "The Spanish team, we played a friendly at Atletico's stadium [a 2-1 win for ].

"Maradona was our coach and it was before the 2010 World Cup when they became champions. It was one of the matches that surprised me the most."

On his the most favourite match that he's played in in his career to date, the 32-year-old stated: "The one I remember best is the semi-final against that we won 2-0 [April 2011]. I don't know if it was our best game but it was a unique memory."

Messi was also full of praise for boss Pep Guardiola, with the pair enjoying a tremendous amount of success during the Spanish manager's time in charge at Camp Nou between 2008 and 2012.

"Guardiola is the best of all. Luis Enrique is a very close [second]," he revealed. And the best moment of his career? "It is difficult to choose one.

"I was fortunate to live many at different stages of my life but I think the Guardiola era was one of my best moments."