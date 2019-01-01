'Merry Christmas to all!' - Messi, Mbappe and footballers around the world celebrate the festive season
Christmas has arrived and just like millions all around the world, several big-name footballers took to social media to celebrate the holiday.
From Sergio Ramos to Kylian Mbappe, there was plenty of holiday cheer being spread as Christmas Eve turned into Christmas Day.
Players snapping pictures with their families was a particularly popular theme this year, with a Christmas tree in the background always a good way to amp up the festive mood.
Goal has compiled several of the most prominent members of the footballing world celebrating Christmas.
¡Felices fiestas!— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019
Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.
Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.
🎄🍾👨👩👦👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 24, 2019
Schöne und besinnliche Weihnachten euch allen - genießt die Zeit mit Familie & Freunden 🎄— Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to all of you - enjoy the time with family and friends! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ljyLqU4fos
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019
December 24, 2019
Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to everyone ❤️ @marianadalot pic.twitter.com/BwouVl021v— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 24, 2019
be happy!— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2019
Merry Xmas!
🎄🎉🎅🏽 pic.twitter.com/FHN0muOJnm
In Sweden we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019
Feliz Navidad para todos. Ellos mis mejores regalos. 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/j3g8qS3p0L— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 24, 2019
Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🌟✨ #feliznavidad #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/0j4h9WAx5H— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) December 24, 2019
Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvqFgBfI6A— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2019
🅕🅔🅛🅘🅩 🅝🅐🅥🅘🅓🅐🅓 ➋⓿➊➒#LT11 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rpQBhP5b9F— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019
Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs
There's nothing like spending Christmas with the most special and important persons in my life.— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 24, 2019
No hay nada como vivir la Navidad con las personas más especiales e importantes de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/P6eVWNfhXC
Driving home for Xmas… Happy holidays everyone 🙏🏾❤🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xg2UyrAzzl— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 24, 2019