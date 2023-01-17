Memphis Depay says yes to Atletico Madrid transfer as Barcelona negotiations continue

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has informed Atletico Madrid that he is willing to join them amid negotiations between the clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? Memphis is interested in joining Atletico this month and the club would love to have him, reports Mundo Deportivo. But because his contract is over at the end of the season, Los Rojiblancos aren't thrilled with Barcelona's request for a transfer fee or swap deal for Yannick Carrasco.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carrasco could help get a deal done by pushing for a move to Camp Nou, and he's reportedly eager to do so as he seeks a new challenge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Memphis has made just four appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season. Injuries have played a part, but he's also down in Xavi's pecking order after the signings of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski last summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEMPHIS? The 28-year-old hasn't appeared since January 4, but he could be used by Xavi as a rotation option in the coming weeks until a deal gets done.