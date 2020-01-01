Depay return would give Lyon advantage against Juventus, claims Sylvinho

The former OL head coach believes the Dutchman's return could make the Ligue 1 side favourites in their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash

will have an advantage against in the if Memphis Depay is fit, according to former head coach Sylvinho.

The side recorded a surprise 1-0 win over Juve in the first leg of their last-16 tie in February before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Depay, 26, missed that clash after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in December, but is reportedly ready to return to training in June.

Sylvinho, who was at the helm of Lyon for 11 games last year, believes the attacker's return could give the club the upper-hand.

"Lyon had a good result at home, but there is also the comeback and playing at Juventus is very difficult," the former and left-back told Sky Sport on Sunday.

"I don't know if Depay will be able to return, but if he succeeds, it could make a real difference. He is strong physically and technically and he has character. I like him so much. If he is able then Lyon will have an advantage."

Depay has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 18 games this season and his return would be a boost for Lyon, with the Champions League to potentially be completed in August.

He has revitalised his career since moving to in 2017, having endured a difficult spell at under the management of Louis van Gaal and later Jose Mourinho.

Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas however fears Depay could leave Lyon this summer because they have not qualified for European football, given the Dutchman's newly rediscovered form.

Lyon have been one of the biggest losers in the decision to abandon the Ligue 1 2019-20 season because of coronavirus, finishing in seventh place and missing out on European qualification for the first time since 1997.

"I'm going to do everything to keep the players, but players programmed to play European competitions may want to look elsewhere because we are deprived of the Champions League", Aulas told Le Progres last month.



"I have no news for now. Memphis tells me that he is ready to discuss [a new contract] when he returns. His agents say that he rather reflects on a leaving opportunity if we don't play in Europe."