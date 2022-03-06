McTominay responds to Man Utd 'disgrace' claim from Neville as former players bash Red Devils

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has responded to pundit claims that his side were a "disgrace" and didn't try hard enough in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane bashed the Red Devils, and McTominay was asked about their comments after the match.

While the 25-year-old admitted the defeat "hurt", he feels disappointed that people are questioning United's effort level.

What has been said?

"From my point of view, on the pitch, it's hard to see what's going on around you but if that's what people are saying then so be it," McTominay said on Sky Sports.

"They're all entitled to their own opinion but, for myself, it's incredibly disappointing if people think that.

"I'll have to watch it back and see body language and things like that but, for myself, it hurts. If you give a team like that all the time in the world in the second half, you're gonna get punished. It's as simple as that."

What did Neville and Keane say?

"They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes," Neville said. "It's the first time Ralf Rangnick has taken them against a proper team and they have been given a proper doing."

Keane, meanwhile, chimed in by saying "they gave up".

He added: "They threw the towel in, which is shameful. Who's running that dressing room? These guys seem more bothered about, ‘How am I looking? How’s my hair looking? Are my boots nice?’ You leave your ego at the door when you play for Man United."

The bigger picture

Neville and Keane have had goes at Manchester United all season, often slamming their body language and effort.

Against Manchester City, however, it may have been a matter of a talent disparity - as Ralf Rangnick has argued.

The Red Devils are currently 22 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

