McClaren returns to Manchester United as assistant to Ten Hag with ex-England boss joining backroom staff

Manchester United have announced former England manager Steve McClaren will be returning to the club as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistant coaches.

A man who endured a forgettable stint in charge of the Three Lions, with his dismissal confirmed following failure to qualify for Euro 2008, has previously worked at Old Trafford alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was involved in the club’s historic Treble-winning campaign of 1999, before leaving two years later to become a boss in his own right.

Why have Man Utd brought McClaren back?

McClaren’s last managerial role came at QPR in 2018-19, with time as a technical director at Derby since then.

He is now ready to head back into the dugout and said: “I thought I worked hard until I met Erik.

“His great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation. He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football; the environment he wants to create.”

Who else is joining Manchester United’s coaching staff?

While McClaren will be on hand to help Ten Hag adjust to the demands of the Premier League, he is also bringing in Mitchell van der Gaag to work alongside him.

The Red Devils said on the club's official website: “Van der Gaag has spent the last year as Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax, having previously enjoyed a two-year spell in charge of the Amsterdam club’s reserve side.

“His playing career included experience of British football, with two years in the Scottish top flight with Motherwell.”

When will Ten Hag take charge of Manchester United?

United confirmed Ten Hag’s appointment as their new manager on April 21.

He has agreed a three-year contract with the Red Devils than includes the option for a further 12-month extension beyond the summer of 2025.

After seeing out the current campaign at Ajax, the 52-year-old will inheriT the reins at Old Trafford in the next few weeks from interim coach Ralf Rangnick, who is heading into a consultancy role.

There is much for him to do in Manchester, with United posting their worst Premier League finish in 2021-22 as they ended the season in sixth place on 58 points.

