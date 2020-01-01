Mbwana Samatta: Aston Villa sign Genk striker

The 27-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League strugglers

have completed the signing of striker and international Mbwana Samatta, the Premier League side have confirmed.

In a statement published on their official website on Tuesday, the Premier League strugglers confirmed that the 27-year-old has moved to Villa Park on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

While Villa have not disclosed the fee, BBC Sport have reported that a £10 million deal has been agreed between the Midlanders and Genk.

Samatta, who moved to from Congolese giants Tout Puissant Mazembe in 2016, has seven goals in 20 Jupiler League outings so far this term.

He also scored three goals in six group stage games in 2019, including in Genk’s 2-1 defeat by in November.

"I'm really pleased we have managed to bring Mbwana to the club," Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement. "He has scored goals throughout his career and I'm looking forward to working with him."

The striker, who represented Tanzania at the 2019 , began his professional career with Simba SC in his homeland, and is the reigning holder of the Ebony Shoe—the prize awarded to the best African player in Belgium.

Villa, who were promoted last year, are currently 18th in the Premier League after 23 matches. On 22 points, they’re only one behind in 17th, but are without a win since New Year’s Day and meet the Hornets at home on Tuesday.