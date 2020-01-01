Mbemba’s double powers 10-man Porto to Portuguese Cup win against Benfica

The DR Congo defender was the hero at Estadio Cidade de Coimbra as the Dragons clinched a domestic double

Chancel Mbemba scored twice as defeated rivals 2-1 to lift the Portuguese Cup on Saturday.

The victory at the at Estadio Cidade de Coimbra completed a domestic double for Sergio Conceicao's men after they secured the Primeira Liga trophy in July.

After a goalless first-half and with Porto winger Luis Diaz sent off in the 38th minute following a second yellow card, Mbemba scored his two goals within 10 minutes in the second half while Carlos Vinicius reduced the deficit for Benfica with his 84th-minute strike from the penalty spot.

More teams

The DR Congo international broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 47th minute after converting a loose ball in the penalty area with his looping header, and he later doubled their lead with another header in the 57th minute, thanks to Otavio's assist.

Mbemba who joined the Dragons from in 2018, was on parade from start to finish and he ended the 2019-20 season with five goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Mali's Moussa Marega was also in action for 90 minutes for Porto while 's Mamadou Loum was introduced as an 88th-minute substitute for Mateus Uribe.

star Vincent Aboubakar was an unused substitute as he ended the frustrating season, playing just eight games for Porto with two goals to his name. He only featured in two league outings since Portuguese football restarted in June after the coronavirus hiatus.

Article continues below

For Benfica, 's Adel Taarabt did not start the match but he was introduced for Chiquinho on the hour-mark.

Saturday's triumph was a big win for Porto who also dominated Benfica in the league title race with a five-point gap.