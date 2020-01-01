Mbappe's style would suit Real Madrid perfectly - Fabregas

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the Spain international feels that it would be a good match

midfielder Cesc Fabregas has claimed that ace Kylian Mbappe boasts a skill set and playing style that would see him flourish at .

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over the past year, with many believing that it is only a matter of time before the French World Cup winner makes the swap to .

Indeed, Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old, who has an impressive record of 30 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for the French champions this season.

And Fabregas, who famously came up through the youth ranks at Madrid's great rivals and now plays against Mbappe in , believes that conditions in the Spanish capital would be a perfect fit for the striker tipped to one day lift the Ballon d'Or.

“He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best,” Fabregas told the Estudio Estadio programme. “Because of his style of play, he would fit in very well at a team like Real Madrid.”

Another player said to be generating interest from Real Madrid is youngster Eduardo Camavinga, while Barcelona and Man Utd are also thought to be admirers.

A fellow midfielder, Fabregas has also come up against Camavinga in the French top flight and admits the 17-year-old plays beyond his years.

“In terms of conditioning, he's brutal, very strong,” he added. “He doesn't look his age at all.”

Fabregas also conceded that he could have ended up at the Bernabeu himself in the past, although ultimately decided to return to his boyhood club after leaving .

“I have already mentioned it before on other occasions,” the Spaniard said. “There were plenty of possibilities to sign [with Real Madrid] but, in the end, where I wanted to play was Barcelona.”

There had also been rumours that cross-town rivals were interested in his signature at one point. And while Fabregas wouldn't confirm that was the case, he did admit that another Spanish side had inquired about his availability.

“It doesn't matter who the team was, that's all in the past now,” he said with a wry smile. “It was two or three seasons ago but it wasn't a good time.”