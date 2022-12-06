Brothers beyond borders! Mbappe tweets excitedly after close friend Hakimi earns World Cup last-16 win for Morocco

France star Kylian Mbappe is ecstatic that Paris Saint-Germain teammate and close friend Achraf Hakimi scored a winning penalty for Morocco.

Mbappe and Hakimi inseparable at club level

Often celebrate goals together with coordinated dances

Stream together online

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe tweeted in all-caps when Hakimi converted a Panenka to win a last-16 shootout against Spain on Tuesday, celebrating his friend's accomplishment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is still in the World Cup with France and could conceivably meet Morocco later in the tournament, but his friendship with Hakimi takes precedence at this stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will lead France into the quarter-final against England in one of the most anticipated matches of the round.