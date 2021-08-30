Mbappe to stay at PSG as Real Madrid pull out of transfer negotiations

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe will not join Real Madrid this summer after the latter pulled out of negotiations to sign the young striker, Goal has learned.

Having originally been confident that a deal could be reached, the Spanish side would not concede to PSG's demands for a fee of €200 million.

As things stand, Mbappe will now see out the remainder of his contract - which expires at the end of the season - in Paris, where he will line up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

More to follow...