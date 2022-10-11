Mbappe starts for PSG vs Benfica despite telling club he wants to leave in January transfer window

Kylian Mbappe has been included in the PSG starting XI for the visit of Benfica despite making it clear he wants to leave the club.

Forward wants out at PSG

Similar rumours suggest Galtier wants to leave

Mbappe starts at Parc des Princes

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been yet another eventful day to be a particular 23-year-old Frenchman. News broke earlier that Mbappe wants to leave PSG despite only signing a new contract in the capital during the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool - who have previously been linked to the young forward - will be on high alert after hearing the news of his alleged desire to leave. Although, PSG have reiterated that he is not for sale as he remains a key part of the ongoing project.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amid the ongoing speculation, Christophe Galtier - whose departure has also been rumoured - has included Mbappe in his starting XI for the Champions League clash against Benfica. He starts in the frontline alongside Neymar and Pablo Sarabia.