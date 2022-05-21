Mbappe's PSG stay 'an insult to football', fumes La Liga president Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Paris Saint-Germain's alleged financial offer to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club and halt his move to Real Madrid is "an insult to football".

The France international looks set to sensationally stay with the Ligue 1 champions, mere days after reportedly agreeing terms with Los Blancos, after the Parc des Princes outfit swayed him to remain.

But Tebas has been left outraged by the decision, and has fired a broadside at PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over his conduct throughout the affair.

What did Tebas say about PSG and Al-Khelafi?

As reports gathered pace on Saturday that Mbappe would snub a move to La Liga, Tebas launched an attack on PSG for their alleged financial offer, saying they represented a threat like the failed Super League - despite suggestions Madrid, an architect of the proposed breakaway division, would pay the forward a similar amount.

"What PSG are doing by renewing with Mbappe for a huge amount of money (who knows where and how it'll be paid) after announcing losses of 700M in the last few seasons and having a wage burden of 600M is an INSULT to football," he claimed on Twitter.

"Al-Khelafi (sic) is as dangerous as the Super League," he further fumed.

What will happen in La Liga now?

For Tebas, there may well be a touch of egg on his face, with the president having previously suggested that it was a done deal for Mbappe to make the move to La Liga and bring superstar attention back after Lionel Messi's exit to PSG.

Now, with Erling Haaland having headed to Manchester City, the league arguably faces another campaign without a clear-cut marquee man, even if Karim Benzema is a leading Ballon d'Or candidate.

"I think [Mbappe] will be at Real Madrid, but since one day he is white, another black, he changes," Tebas previously stated. "But I think so. We wouldn't have good news, but it wouldn't be bad news."

