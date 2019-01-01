Mbappe ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury

have confirmed Kylian Mbappe will be out for around four weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday.

The 20-year-old attacker was forced off in the second half of his side's 4-0 win over in .

He was the third PSG player to have to go off injured, following Edinson Cavani, who was taken off in the first 15 minutes, and Abdou Diallo, who was replaced by Thiago Silva in the first-half.

And PSG have confirmed that Mbappe will be out for around a month after having tests on his injury.

"Kylian Mbappé injured his left hamstring yesterday," a statement on PSG's website read.

"This morning's tests confirm an absence of four weeks depending on the recovery."

Cavani's injury has been revealed to be slightly less severe than his team-mate's, as he is expected back in three weeks.

"Cavani, who also injured during Sunday night's game at the right hip, had an MRI scan this morning," PSG's statement added. "The recovery time will be refined in the coming days but is not expected before three weeks."

More to follow...