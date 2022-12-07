News Matches
False alarm! Mbappe returns to France training as Konate explains team-mate's absence

Peter McVitie
21:42 GMT+3 07/12/2022
Kylian Mbappe is back in training with France and will be available for his side's World Cup quarter-final tie against England.
  • Mbappe missed training on Tuesday
  • Returned to join co-stars on Wednesday
  • Konate says no reason to worry

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was absent from Tuesday's session with his team-mates, sparking fears that he could be injured and miss the upcoming match. However, he returned to the field on Wednesday and team-mate Ibrahima Konate says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding the Paris Saint-Germain star's fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He preferred to stay indoors [on Tuesday]. We are counting on him as on all the players in the group," he told reporters. "It was a little recovery session. The day before, we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's availability will be a huge boost to Didier Deschamps and his team. Mbappe is currently the tournament's top scorer, having netted five times so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will meet England to contest the quarter-final tie on Sunday.

