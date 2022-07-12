‘Mbappe has not said a firm no to Real Madrid’ – Blancos legend Sanchez expects transfer to happen ‘one day’

An iconic forward from the Spanish giants glittering past believes a superstar of the present will eventually make his way to Santiago Bernabeu

The long-running transfer saga involving Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe is not over, claims Blancos legend Hugo Sanchez, with a World Cup-winning forward expected to make his way from Paris Saint-Germain to Santiago Bernabeu “one day”. It appeared for long periods as though that day would come during the summer of 2022, but a talented France international has signed a new contract in his homeland which is keeping him out of a free agent pool.

The Liga giants are now having to be patient in their pursuit of a long-standing target, but Sanchez believes that – with Mbappe’s new deal at Parc des Princes only taking him through to the age of 26 in 2025 – another opportunity will present itself in which to get a deal done.

Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid?

Former Mexico international Sanchez, who hit 208 goals for Real across 283 appearances between 1985 and 1992, has told Radio Marca of a protracted chase in the Spanish capital: "Mbappe has not said a firm no to Madrid, he had to say ‘no’ due to social, political and family pressure.

"But knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe: “I would like to sincerely thank Real Madrid… I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution.



Why did Real Madrid miss out on Mbappe in 2022?

Real made a serious play for Mbappe during the summer of 2021, with GOAL learning that a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer was tabled.

No deal was done, with PSG adamant throughout that they would eventually thrash out an extension to an expiring contract.

The 23-year-old frontman left them waiting, with Real still hanging around as he edged towards free agency, but fresh terms were confirmed in May.

Mbappe had been contacted by French president Emmanuel Macron as his previous agreement ran down, with everybody in Paris desperate to see a national hero remain in the land of his birth.

Real were left empty-handed as a result, forcing them to explore other attacking options in the current window, but interest will be retained and further discussions regarding a potential switch to Spain can be expected to take place in the future.

