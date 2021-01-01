'The project is essential' - Mbappe open to new PSG deal after Ligue 1 disappointment

The Frenchman gave an update on his contract situation following the team's final day victory over Brest

Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he is open to signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain after their disappointment in the Ligue 1 title race.

Speculation over Mbappe's future is raging as he approaches the final year of his contract, with Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly weighing up big-money summer bids for the forward.

Mbappe delivered an update on his situation following PSG's 2-0 victory at Brest, which ultimately wasn't enough for them to retain the Ligue 1 crown due to Lille's 2-1 win over Angers on the final day.

Mbappe, who scored his 42nd goal in all competitions against Brest, told reporters after being named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season for the second time in his career: "Everyone knows I have a deep connection to the club.

"I want to thank them because when I come here I am no one. They gave me more confidence than I deserved. I have always been grateful to the officers and the club.

"What I want is to win, and for there to be a solid project around me. It is the most important. I eat and live football and the sports project is very important.

"There is only one club that wins the Champions League every year, but you have to feel that you are leaving with a team that wants to win.

"We will discuss with the club and we will see what will happen. Either way, I've always been happy here. I understand that everyone is waiting for my answer. We’ll do things in order."

Asked to address PSG's Ligue 1 failure, the Frenchman added: "The competitive side of us is certainly frustrated, but it shows that what we did in previous years was extraordinary and unreal."

Pochettino revealed PSG are in the process of trying to tie Mbappe down to fresh terms at the end of April, while insisting that the World Cup winner is "happy" at Parc des Princes.

"He has one more year of contract," said the Argentine head coach. "I said it before but the club and I are doing our best to ensure that he stays for many years. The club is working on it and Kylian Mbappe is happy with us."

PSG have already succeeded in extending the contract of one of their prized assets, with Neymar committing to a fresh four-year deal last month which will see him remain in Paris until at least 2025.

Mbappe could soon follow suit, with it highly unlikely that any potential suitors will be able to match his €180 million (£155m/$220m) market value amid the continued loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG will be expected to challenge for major honours on multiple fronts once again next season, and Mbappe's continued presence will be crucial to their chances of securing their first-ever Champions League crown and winning back the Ligue 1 title from Lille.

