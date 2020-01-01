‘Mbappe seems to be heading out of PSG’ – Hope for Liverpool & Real Madrid, says former Monaco vice-president

Vadim Vasilyev - sporting director at Stade Louis II when a promising forward made his last move - believes another transfer could be on the cards

Kylian Mbappe appears to be “more headed towards a way out” at than committing to fresh terms, says former vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, with hope seemingly offered to the likes of and when it comes to a possible transfer.

Reigning champions in England and Spain have both been linked with moves to bring a World Cup winner into their respective squads.

Big money would be required to put a deal in place, but Mbappe is only tied to a contract at Parc des Princes through to the summer of 2022.

At 21 years of age he has already collected an enviable haul of honours for club and country, with some suggesting that the international may open himself up to a new challenge outside of his homeland.

Vasilyev, who was sporting director at Monaco when Mbappe left for PSG in 2017, believes one of the most exciting talents in the global game will be mulling over his options when it comes to a big career call.

He told Telefoot: “He is going to have to make very important decisions, and right now he seems more headed towards a way out.

“Nothing is impossible. Kylian is young and what he wants to win is titles.

“Kylian is ambitious. He wants to win everything and break all the records.”

PSG have shown that they can match Mbappe’s ambitions, with Thomas Tuchel’s side enjoying domestic dominance while also proving themselves on a stage – having reached the final of that competition in 2020.

They have a star-studded collection of international performers on their books, including the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, and are prepared to spend even more in pursuit of major honours.

That may be enough to convince Mbappe to stay, with a man who has netted 99 goals for the club through 133 appearances set to see a lucrative extension offer tabled at some stage.

“If tomorrow PSG propose an ambitious project, where he feels comfortable and with options to go further and guarantees that he can win everything in his career, he could renew,” Vasilyev added.